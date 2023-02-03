Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday.

Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer.

All three of them are running for mayor on the Republican side.

County Council member Stephanie Terry and Brian Alexander are also running for Mayor, on the Democrat side.

In the City Council Ward races, Democrat incumbents Ben Trockman, Missy Mosby, Zac Heronemus, Alex Burton, and Jim Brinkmeyer are all running for re-election.

As for the Republicans, Angela Koehler Lindsey is running for re-election in the 5th Ward.

A new candidate has also filed for City Council in the 2nd Ward. Maytes Rivera is that candidate.

For the at-large seats, Republican incumbents Ron Beane and Jonathan Weaver are running again. On the democrat side, newcomers Paul Green, Courtney Johnson, and Mary Allen running.

