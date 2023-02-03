Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday.

Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer.

All three of them are running for mayor on the Republican side.

County Council member Stephanie Terry and Brian Alexander are also running for Mayor, on the Democrat side.

In the City Council Ward races, Democrat incumbents Ben Trockman, Missy Mosby, Zac Heronemus, Alex Burton, and Jim Brinkmeyer are all running for re-election.

As for the Republicans, Angela Koehler Lindsey is running for re-election in the 5th Ward.

A new candidate has also filed for City Council in the 2nd Ward. Maytes Rivera is that candidate.

For the at-large seats, Republican incumbents Ron Beane and Jonathan Weaver are running again. On the democrat side, newcomers Paul Green, Courtney Johnson, and Mary Allen running.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County...
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side
VCSO: Woman found after deadly crash on Evansville’s north side
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
Lacey Clark
Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation

Latest News

Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
Union Co. EMA: US Hwy. 60 closed due to crash involving semi
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton