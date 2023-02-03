EVSC robotics team could receive funding through proposed bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville high school student met with Indiana lawmakers in the hope to get funding for robotics teams.

Luke Fehrenbacher, the student president of the robotics team “Thunderbots,” traveled to the state capitol to discuss House Bill 1382.

The bill would provide new teams with more than $4 million that would be spread out. Fehrenbacher says if the bill passes, it can help teams who are struggling to keep teacher sponsors.

“For the most part, they’re volunteering their time, or any stipend we’re able to provide is not nearly enough to pay for the hundreds of hours that’s needed for these positions,” Fehrenbacher said.

In addition to coach stipends, it would also help with registration fees. The bill is expected to be voted on in the coming weeks.

