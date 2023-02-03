Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County.

According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction.

Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told one person went to the hospital.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, those same crews say they cleaned up another wreck at Broadway and Kensington. One person involved in that accident took themselves to the hospital.

Crews say that was their third crash they’d worked on within a few hours.

