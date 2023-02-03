Polar Plunge
Children’s Museum of Evansville helps celebrate Black History Month
By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is celebrating Black History Month with books.

The museum will feature local African-American leaders who will read a children’s book on Wednesday and Friday of each week of February.

On Friday JoAnn Hunter was the guest reader. She is the Experience Facilitator at Evansville Public Library.

One nanny who attended the event says it’s important to teach kids we are all the same.

“I feel like this is a very great idea,” says nanny, Kelly Collins. “Especially the choice of books. It brings awareness to you know, the kids aren’t different cause of their color and it’s just very enjoyable and she did a very good job of acting out the book and reading it. Keeping their attention definitely.”

For the full list of guest readers make sure to visit the museum’s website.

