Boom Squad Inc. opens for Drumline LIVE at Henderson Alliance Theater

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville drumline Boom Squad Inc. will be opening for “Drumline LIVE,” an international tour created by the musical team behind the movie “Drumline.”

14 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Boom Squad’s practice ahead of their Feb. 5 performance.

12-year-old Brenden Minor is a drummer on the Boom Squad, an Evansville drumline for students ages 4-17.

“I love it, it’s like really my passion,” said Minor. “It’s a very good place to come to it’s fun. You meet a lot of new people, can stay off the streets and help your life and get your life together.”

Minor, along with other Boom Squad members, travels across town and the country playing soulful music inspired by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) culture. He says he’s played the drums since he was about 3 years old, but he became a member of the Boom Squad seven years ago.

Other students like 9-year-old drummer Kaleya Thomas say she comes out twice a week to practice drumming because it’s fun. Thomas joined the team in June, and she says sometimes she gets nervous when they perform.

“I have stage fright, so I get really scared all the time,” said Thomas. “I just don’t think about it I just do it.”

Thomas’ mother shared with her on Thursday after drumline rehearsal, that the team would be performing at the preshow of “Drumline LIVE” Sunday. She says that this opportunity is exciting.

Verdelski Miller, executive director and founder, says whether students are performing at an Indiana Pacers game or at Disney World, they’re just happy to do what they enjoy.

“The kids oftentimes have no idea what they’re playing for they just like to play they just like to get together they just like to have fun,” said Miller.

HBCUs were created to provide Black students with the chance to pursue higher education. Miller says an HBCU in his home state of Mississippi set the groundwork for what he does now.

“I was on the drumline and the drumline help me get through college,” said Miller.

Miller says he followed in his father’s footsteps by attending Jackson State University for his undergraduate degree. He says that was his father’s only opportunity to pursue higher education in the 1950s.

Miller says Boom Squad Inc. provides academic, professional and leadership development opportunities to help students excel in all areas of life. The Boom Squad is more than a drumline, Miller says it’s a place where kids can get a head start in life with a support system that’s like family.

Click here to purchase a ticket to “Drumline LIVE” at Henderson Area Arts Alliance in Henderson, Ky.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.