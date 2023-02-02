Young & Established hosting pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young & Established nonprofit is kicking off Black History Month with a pop-up shop to highlight local Black businesses in Evansville, officials say.

Kingston Chambers, the 15-year-old business owner of “Dynamic Designs LLC,” is one of the Black-owned business owners that will be at the pop-up shop on Saturday.

“I just want to get my business out there so that people know that I’m here in Evansville if they need me,” said Chambers. “I just really thank God for giving me the grace to be able to do this.”

Chambers’ website development business along with hair product creators, screen printing businesses and many more will be selling their products at the event.

Chambers says he’s been coding and designing websites since he was 7 years old. He says he’s looking forward to connecting with businesses that are looking to create and enhance their websites.

“I’m really excited and feel honored Courtney chose me to be in the pop-up shop,” said Chambers.

Young & Established nonprofit Executive Director Courtney Johnson says this will be the nonprofit’s second event of its kind. He says about 1,000 people came out to support local Black-owned businesses at the pop-up shop in 2022, which motivated him to host the event again.

“There’s a lot of people doing great things in our community but they may not have the platform, or just haven’t had the opportunity to market what they are selling or their product,” said Johnson. “So, we’re just excited to be able to just use our facility to bring them all out and see what happens.”

Johnson says he is also an entrepreneur, so he understands how impactful hosting events like this can be for small businesses.

“Just being young and just trying to figure out ya know where to go and how to start,” said Johnson. “And when you have an opportunity to promote your business it’s definitely a big deal.”

You can find Chambers ‘Dynamic Designs’ and more than 15 other Black-owned businesses and their owners at the Young & Established Community Center off of Vann Avenue on Saturday.

