Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman who faced drug and neglect charges, after police say they found drugs within reach of a child and a bed ridden woman in filth, has been sentenced.

Court records show Lacey Clark reached a plea deal. She faced a total of 10 charges. All were dismissed, except a lesser charge of dealing narcotics.

She was sentenced to four years with time served credit. She’ll serve the remaining three years and three months on probation.

Clark was arrested in July after Nathan Dillion was pulled over on his motorcycle, and police got a search warrant for his home on South Congress Ave.

Police say the front door was partially open, and they could see Clark moving toward the back of the home throwing down pills.

Inside, police say they found a small child within reach of several types of drugs, including fentanyl.

They say there was also an older, bed ridden woman who was sitting in her own feces. Police say dog feces was all over the floor.

There was a hearing in Dillon’s case Thursday too. His trial is set to start Feb. 15.

