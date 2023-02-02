Very cold Friday, warming trend starts this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures managed to climb into the upper 30s on Thursday, despite cloudy skies. Another shot of Arctic air will send lows into the teens on Friday morning. Sunny but frigid for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the low teens to single digits. Clear again on Friday night with lows in the lower teens Saturday morning. A warming trend will start on Saturday as afternoon highs rise into the middle 40s. Sunny skies and south winds will push milder air in for Sunday as the high tops out in the upper 50s. We will start next week with highs in the low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Slight chance for rain on Tuesday, then a bit cooler with highs in the 50s Wednesday and another chance for showers on Thursday.

