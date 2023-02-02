Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Weather across the Tri-State might be drying out and warming up, but many schools in our area have opted to close and go NTI for another day.

Breaking news overnight, the Evansville fire department battling a house fire on South Dexter Avenue.

We’re checking in with officials.

In a 14 news update, we have new information on a fire we brought you Wednesday morning on sunrise.

One person is now in jail for it.

He is charged in connection to another fire in the same building last week.

It’s Groundhog Day, and punxsutawney Phil is looking for his shadow.

We’ll have a live look to see what his prediction will be, just ahead at 6 a.m.

