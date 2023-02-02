Sun & Clouds, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny (high cirrus clouds) and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Tonight, clearing skies and colder with lows in the mid-teens.

Friday, sunny, windy, and colder as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Early morning wind chills dropping to 5-9 degrees. Friday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the high teens.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.