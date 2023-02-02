Polar Plunge
State dept. awards grants to improve Hoosier health

Indiana Dept. Health(Indiana Dept. of Health)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

This is the second round of grants through the program and follows $35 million that was announced last June.

“Public health is built on a foundation of prevention and accessibility, and we are grateful to be able to use the remaining funds that our legislators allocated to support programs that will help improve Hoosiers’ health and well-being,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “These programs are locally delivered and reach Hoosiers where they live.”

Entities were invited to apply for funding for programs to help improve health outcomes related to one or more of the following priority areas: tobacco use, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, chronic disease and disease prevention programs, including community paramedicine and community health workers.

A total of 117 organizations submitted applications, and a total of 27 awards were issued.

Priority was given to applicants that demonstrated high need and high impact in their grant proposals. Funding includes:

  • More than $2.2 million to address chronic disease, including asthma, diabetes and cancer
  • $3.5 million for community health workers
  • $1 million to support community paramedicine programs in Clark, Posey and Wabash counties
  • Nearly $1.6 million to address food insecurity and obesity in Marion, Lake, Jennings and Vanderburgh counties, as well as Northwest Indiana
  • Nearly $91,000 for lead prevention programs in local health departments in Kosciusko, Clark, Franklin and Orange counties
  • Nearly $32,000 to the Porter County Health Department for tobacco prevention and cessation programming

The funding must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Click here for a list of recipients and for more information about the program.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

