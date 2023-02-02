Polar Plunge
New Dubois County Bombers owners gearing up for new season, finishing stadium renovations

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations at League Stadium are coming along.

In an interview on 14 News Sunrise Thursday, one of the new owners of the Dubois County Bombers, Justin Knepp, said the new stadium seats should be ready to go next week. You can watch that full interview below.

Knepp said the seats should be Major League Baseball caliber.

Even more improvements are going in. Knepp said a wine bar, candy bar and an expanded gift shop are among the renovations.

”If you’ve never been to league stadium in Huntingburg, you have got to make plans to go,” said Knepp. “When you walk into the stadium, it’s like 1940s era baseball, and there’s nothing like it. It’s just such a family friendly environment. Again the entertainment this season, it’s going to be non stop...”

You’ll be able to see improvements this season. The Dubois County Bombers home opener is June 2 against the Louisville Jockeys.

Click here for more information.

New Dubois County Bombers gearing up for new season, finishing stadium renovations - Interview

