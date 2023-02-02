Polar Plunge
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.

Large fire broke out at the New Haven Legion Thursday morning.
Large fire broke out at the New Haven Legion Thursday morning.(New Haven Legion Post 1141)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois.

Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building.

Their caption just says “No words!!!”

Many residents shared comments with memories.

“My parent met there,” said Melissa Blake Kittinger.

“It is a sad day for New Haven and this whole area! My dad and I played pool there every Sunday. We hope they will be able to rebuild. It was as much a community center as it was an American Legion Post,” said Wade Atteberry.

“In New Haven, Illinois, a gaping hole on the hill where American Legion Post 1141 once stood. Inside the burned out building remains pieces of the Legion’s history, but for some it’s more than memorabilia items. The once polished and waxed hardwood floor was where some of the young generations learned to walk, spent many hours laughing, playing with ketchup smeared smiles as families gathered,” said Terri Buckman Stallings. “... Our community will stand strong as we have in past experiences. New Haven reunite.”

Photos show there is still a lot of ice in the area that firefighters had to deal with.

