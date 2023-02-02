Polar Plunge
Ivy Tech students take part in ‘read-in’ for Black History Month

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech held a read-in to commemorate Black History Month Thursday.

Dozens of students and staff read excerpts from authors of African American books.

Read ins, according to Ivy Tech’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, inspires readers in addition to exposing black authors.

“Being excited about having these novels that we can read, and we can credit Black authors about, not only, but inspiring others and sharing the words of Black authors with the students here at the college,” said Wendy Chinn.

Officials with the college says they’ll have events throughout the month to honor black history.

