Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future.

Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan.

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project.

The Inner City Improvement Plan has a price tag of $1.2 million.

It will bring more affordable housing, beautification, and improve public safety.

There are currently committees set up to do research on each focus.

Rotary Club president Alex Caudill says he is thrilled.

”It’s a big investment in the community on behalf of the city and the other folks that are going to be involved in it. I think it’s been a long time coming, so it’s exciting to see our new mayor with his vision and his passion for this project. And of course we are excited that he’s a Rotarian, but also that so many of our Rotarians are going to serve on the different comities that are involved in it,” said Caudill.

The Mayor also addressed the fentanyl epidemic, energy independence, and collaboration with other communities.

