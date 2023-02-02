Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson Rotary learns more about inner city improvement plan

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson leaders are looking to the future.

Thursday, Rotary members learned more about a major project in the works, the inner city improvement plan.

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says he’s actively taking part in goal working sessions for this project.

The Inner City Improvement Plan has a price tag of $1.2 million.

It will bring more affordable housing, beautification, and improve public safety.

There are currently committees set up to do research on each focus.

Rotary Club president Alex Caudill says he is thrilled.

”It’s a big investment in the community on behalf of the city and the other folks that are going to be involved in it. I think it’s been a long time coming, so it’s exciting to see our new mayor with his vision and his passion for this project. And of course we are excited that he’s a Rotarian, but also that so many of our Rotarians are going to serve on the different comities that are involved in it,” said Caudill.

The Mayor also addressed the fentanyl epidemic, energy independence, and collaboration with other communities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Matthew Gunn
Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in a bathroom sentenced
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in bathroom sentenced
7 vehicle crash in Ohio Co.
7 vehicles involved in Ohio Co. crash
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Lacey Clark
Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation
Primary Election
Filing deadline for Ind. primary election candidates set for Friday
Ivy Tech students take part in ‘read-in’ for Black History Month
Ivy Tech students take part in ‘read-in’ for Black History Month
BBQ Festival in Owensboro to be rebranded ‘BBQ and Barrels’
BBQ Festival in Owensboro to be rebranded ‘BBQ and Barrels’