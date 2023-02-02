Filing deadline for Ind. primary election candidates set for Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the Primary Election in Indiana is Friday.

Here’s what the slate looks like in Evansville so far.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher are running for mayor on the Republican side.

Vanderburgh County Councilman member Stephanie Terry is the only Democrat candidate for mayor right now.

In the Evansville City Council Ward races, Democrat incumbents Ben Trockman, Missy Mosby, Zac Heronemus, Alex Burton and Jim Brinkmeyer are running for re-election.

As for the Republicans, Angela Koehler Lindsey is running for re-election in the 5th Ward.

For the at-large seats, Republican incumbents Ron Beane and Jonathan Weaver are running again.

And on the Democrat side, newcomers Paul Green, Courtney Johnson and Mary Allen are also in the running.

Primary Election Day is set for Tuesday, May 2.

