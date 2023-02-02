Evansville shooting investigation underway after man shot in shed, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they are investigating after a man told them he was shot twice.

They say that happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Harriet Street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the victim limping near Berry Plastics. The victim had a gunshot wound to his head and left arm.

According to police, the victim told them he was sleeping in a shed in the area when an unknown suspect shot him twice.

EPD officials say there is no suspect at this time. The victim is expected to survive his injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.