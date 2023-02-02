Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Fire Dept. investigating house fire on S. Dexter Ave.

Evansville Fire Dept. investigating house fire on S. Dexter Ave.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened overnight on South Dexter Avenue.

Officials say they battled that fire around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Our 14 News crew was on scene working to learn more information.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in a bathroom sentenced
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in bathroom sentenced
7 vehicle crash in Ohio Co.
7 vehicles involved in Ohio Co. crash
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Matthew Gunn
Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts
22-year-old Jordan Cleary
Man arrested following apartment fire on W. Illinois St.

Latest News

Big announcement expected at annual rooster booster in Owensboro
2/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds
2/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
2/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines