EPD provides update on arrest for catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn in connection with dozens of thefts over the past few months.

The Evansville Police Department held a press conference on Thursday to share more about the arrest.

Police say on Jan. 6 at the Dream Center in Evansville, the catalytic converter was stolen from the newly-bought box truck of an employee.

“It was disappointing because, you know, my wife worked hard to get that and it’s for her furniture business that she does,” said Bernard Cooper. “To see the look on her face is what killed me.”

EPD officials say this was part of an uptick in catalytic converter thefts that started around mid-December and stretched through January. They say catalytic converters are appealing to thieves.

“It’s a quick, easy theft, and you can actually get pretty good money out of them,” said EPD Auto Theft Unit Corporal Michael Sides.

Police say the theft at the Dream Center was their first break in the case because security cameras caught Gunn in the act. EPD says security footage from other businesses, as well as police Flock cameras, helped them connect Gunn to other thefts.

Police say Gunn appears to have been homeless, living in his truck, and they say he stole primarily from businesses and homes near First Avenue, where he was staying.

Between Oct. 27 and Gunn’s arrest on Jan. 31, police say Gunn sold 34 converters. Police say the metal recycling center in Owensboro where Gunn sold the converters had paperwork on a fake business Gunn used to avoid suspicion, and it made the converters he sold appear genuine.

“They legitimately thought he was bringing them in as that,” said Sides.

Police say they searched Gunn’s truck Wednesday and found evidence linking him to recent thefts. Police say there’s an ongoing investigation to find where all the other converters he sold came from.

EPD says people should take steps to protect themselves from thieves, but there may not be a lot you can do.

“So right now just video, surveillance video, park it in well-lit areas; there’s nothing really to keep people from crawling under your car and cutting them off,” said Sides.

Police say the increase in catalytic converter thefts these past few months was caused not only by Gunn, but also by an independent group that came to town to do the same. Police say their Flock cameras show this group appears to have left town.

