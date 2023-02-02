Polar Plunge
EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police reports, officers were called to an eastside hospital for a man with two gunshot wounds to his leg.

The report shows it happened on South Grand Avenue near Jackson Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police the suspect forced their way into his home and shot him.

We’re working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in a bathroom sentenced
7 vehicle crash in Ohio Co.
2/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Tri-State economist explains federal interest rate hike
