EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police reports, officers were called to an eastside hospital for a man with two gunshot wounds to his leg.

The report shows it happened on South Grand Avenue near Jackson Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police the suspect forced their way into his home and shot him.

We’re working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

