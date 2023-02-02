Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in a bathroom sentenced
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in bathroom sentenced
Matthew Gunn
Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts
7 vehicle crash in Ohio Co.
7 vehicles involved in Ohio Co. crash
22-year-old Jordan Cleary
Man arrested following apartment fire on W. Illinois St.

Latest News

Fans of the winning team will have their orders fulfilled for a Little People set of the players.
Super Bowl fans can get a Little People figure set of the winning team
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
Young mother, councilwoman shot to death outside NJ home
Indiana Dept. Health
State dept. awards grants to improve Hoosier health
The University of Southern Indiana
USI hosting events for Black History Month
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their...
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band launch 1st tour in 6 years