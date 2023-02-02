Polar Plunge
Cross drain repairs start Monday in Hancock Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning Monday, Feb 6.

Officials say crews will be doing cross drain repairs.

They’ll be happening along the route at these intersections:

  • KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road (MP 4.90).
  • Buck Powers Road (MP 4.9) extending to KY 1700 (MP 6.9).
  • KY 1700 – (MP 6.8) extending to Goring Road (MP 8.5).

Each section will be open to traffic as the cross drain work is completed.

