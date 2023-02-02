Big announcement expected at annual rooster booster in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual rooster booster is underway in Owensboro.

It’s a monthly meeting for the chamber at the convention center.

According to the Visit Owensboro officials, there’s a big announcement set to happen.

It all starts at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday’s guest speaker will be Joe Frazier, the founding executive director of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Center for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.