Big announcement expected at annual rooster booster in Owensboro
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual rooster booster is underway in Owensboro.
It’s a monthly meeting for the chamber at the convention center.
According to the Visit Owensboro officials, there’s a big announcement set to happen.
It all starts at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday’s guest speaker will be Joe Frazier, the founding executive director of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Center for diversity, equity and inclusion.
