Berry Global CEO announces plan to retire at end of year

Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO, Berry Global
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global Group, Inc. announced on Thursday that Thomas “Tom” Salmon will retire as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at the end of the year.

According to a release, Salmon is expected to leave the position on December 31, 2023.

“I am extremely proud of all that our talented team has accomplished as we continue to execute our strategy and trailblaze the industry by developing sustainable and innovative packaging, even during a period of unprecedented global disruption,” Salmon said. “Thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of the entire organization, I am confident the Company is well-positioned to continue to deliver significant value for all stakeholders.”

Officials say Spencer Stuart, a leading executive search firm, will help with finding a new successor for the business.

