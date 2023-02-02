Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests for child neglect, drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after police say they found several drugs inside an apartment.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force got a tip that 32-year-old Antonio Woods III was involved in drug dealing at an apartment complex.

The affidavit shows that happened in January. On Feb. 1, Woods was pulled over during a traffic stop after leaving his apartment on West Iowa Street.

Officers say during the stop, they noticed a gun in the front seat as well as a passenger. Woods and his passenger were asked to get out of the car.

Police say after getting permission, they searched the vehicle and found a baggie containing meth. Police say they also found $8,017 on Woods.

According to an affidavit, 19-year-old Trinity Rankin was later seen leaving the same apartment as Woods. She was pulled over, and during the stop, officers say they found 14.2 grams of meth.

EPD says they were granted a search warrant for the apartment and found scales with residue, two baggies with 53 pills, meth, a bottle with promethazine syrup, $113, four guns, and two baggies with a green leafy substance inside.

Police reported that the meth was found in a cabinet that is easily accessible for their child to reach.

Officers say during an interview with Rankin she told them she was no longer living at the apartment, but admitted she does “stay” there. She told police she is aware that Woods deals drugs but said it was never done in front of her and can not speak to what he sells.

An affidavit shows Woods refused to speak with detectives but did claim the guns found in the vehicle and the meth found in the apartment.

Woods and Rankin were both arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Controlled substance - Dealing cocaine

Controlled substance - Manufacture methamphetamine

Family offense - Neglect of dependant/child violations

Controlled substance - Dealing schedule IV substance

32-year-old Antonio Woods III (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

19-year-old Trinity Rankin (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.