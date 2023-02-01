Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New this morning, crews are on scene of a fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville.

Not a lot of information right now, but we are on scene.

Road conditions remain icy across the Tri-State as temperatures have yet to go above freezing.

Many schools across the Tri-State also opting to close for a second day.

In Evansville, the names of the police officers who responded to the shooting in the westside Walmart have been released.

Police say officers were inside the store less than four minutes after the first 9-1-1 call.

And Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association to help educate people on the importance of learning CPR.

