Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

2/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New this morning, crews are on scene of a fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville.

Not a lot of information right now, but we are on scene.

Road conditions remain icy across the Tri-State as temperatures have yet to go above freezing.

Many schools across the Tri-State also opting to close for a second day.

In Evansville, the names of the police officers who responded to the shooting in the westside Walmart have been released.

Police say officers were inside the store less than four minutes after the first 9-1-1 call.

And Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association to help educate people on the importance of learning CPR.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
Truck slides into Ohio River in Mt. Vernon
No one hurt in Mt. Vernon water rescue
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
42-year-old Tarone Johnson
Man arrested for shooting gun inside Evansville bar, reports show

Latest News

EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.
EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.
2/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
2/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.
EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in a bathroom sentenced
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in bathroom sentenced