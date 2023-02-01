Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks.

Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer and basketball, for Reitz Memorial, but made basketball her primary focus. Mattingly looks forward to continuing her sports career at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Kate Jackson, class of 2024, has represented Memorial in Track and Field, and Soccer, earning two Indiana State Soccer Championships in 2021 and 2022. Jackson is undecided about post-high school plans, but with a strong GPA is certain to have her pick of several schools.

“The council is excited to have both Emily and Kate serve on the 2023 council. Both have strong GPAs but more importantly, are highly coachable and bring strong leadership skills,” said Catch23 Performance owner, Kaci Allen.

Election to the NAAC is the highest sport psychology honor available to high school athletes. Nomination to the NAAC is open to athletes from all sports across all 50-states and is based on a level of excellence in Athletics, Academics and Personal Character. Once nominated, Athletes must apply for consideration, complete an interview process and if moved through to the final round, identifying information is removed from applications, then voted on by a team comprised of collegiate/high school athletic directors, collegiate/professional athletes and coaches, executive coaches, sport psychology coaches and other leadership professionals.

The NAAC is crucial in providing feedback to help direct programming for T.E.A.M. (Training Elite Athletes Mentally) Varsity, the leading Sport Psychology program available to high school athletes. Members of T.E.A.M. Varsity have access to monthly live calls/workshops focused on sport psychology and developing and/or honing their own mental game as well as exercises, Q&As and more with leading experts. “At Catch23, we work with top Athletes around the world, helping them develop and keep an unstoppable mental game. We want high school athletes from the smallest town to the largest competitive arena to have access to the same expert knowledge, techniques, and exercises on their own time, in a way that’s not been available, until now,” said Allen.

“T.E.A.M. Varsity has changed our Athlete’s entire trajectory. Last year, he almost quit playing altogether but just recently accepted a full 4-year scholarship to a division one school, a dream come true,” said a T.E.A.M. Varsity parent. T.E.A.M. Varsity is transforming how the mental game is approached, combining expert knowledge and practical applications that help athletes in all areas of life, in addition to sport performance.

