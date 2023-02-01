Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Renovations almost complete after pipe burst at Ark Crisis Children’s Center

Ark Crisis Children’s Center
Ark Crisis Children’s Center
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More classrooms are almost ready to open at Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville.

Officials say it’s been five weeks since the pipes burst, damaging three of their classrooms.

As we reported, one has been open for a few weeks, and now, officials say two are almost ready.

Officials say they are grateful to the contractors who have been doing the work and for the donations to pay for it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
Truck slides into Ohio River in Mt. Vernon
No one hurt in Mt. Vernon water rescue
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
42-year-old Tarone Johnson
Man arrested for shooting gun inside Evansville bar, reports show

Latest News

City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
Courtyard coming to Myriad Brewing Taproom in Newburgh
Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard
$16 million investment, 25 new jobs coming to Christian Co.
Mt. Vernon Police Dept. reporting fake money in area
Mt. Vernon Police Dept. reporting fake money in area