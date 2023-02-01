Renovations almost complete after pipe burst at Ark Crisis Children’s Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More classrooms are almost ready to open at Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville.

Officials say it’s been five weeks since the pipes burst, damaging three of their classrooms.

As we reported, one has been open for a few weeks, and now, officials say two are almost ready.

Officials say they are grateful to the contractors who have been doing the work and for the donations to pay for it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.