Railcrew Xpress closing several locations, laying off Evansville employees

Railcrew Xpress
Railcrew Xpress(Railcrew Xpress Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are WARN notices in at least Indiana and Kentucky for the company Railcrew Xpress.

The Indiana notice shows 70 employees will be laid off, and several locations will close.

It shows one of the locations is in Evansville on Dixie Flyer Road and will impact 22 drivers and one manager.

The Kentucky notice shows a total of 90 employees will lose their jobs. None of those are in the Tri-State.

Both notices say the closures are expected by February 20.

Railcrew Xpress is headquartered in Kansas City. Their website shows they have more than 2,000 employees in 25 states.

They transport railroad crews from train to train.

We are reaching out to Railcrew Xpress to find out if there are more layoffs company wide.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

