Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky students in need

By Steve Mehling
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost.

Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost.

It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to Owensboro in 2016.

They provide a big selection of dresses, jewelry, shoes, and even alterations.

It’s all free for the student.

“Going to prom can be expensive. You’re looking at at least $100 or upward of $500, $600 dollars just for a dress. So that’s pretty expensive, and we’re providing all of that free of charge,” said Cinderella’s Closet Coordinator Laura Conkright.

If you want to help, can drop off any lightly-used formal dress on Tuesday and Thursday at Owensboro Christian Church.

