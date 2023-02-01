Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky students in need
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost.
Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost.
It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to Owensboro in 2016.
They provide a big selection of dresses, jewelry, shoes, and even alterations.
It’s all free for the student.
“Going to prom can be expensive. You’re looking at at least $100 or upward of $500, $600 dollars just for a dress. So that’s pretty expensive, and we’re providing all of that free of charge,” said Cinderella’s Closet Coordinator Laura Conkright.
If you want to help, can drop off any lightly-used formal dress on Tuesday and Thursday at Owensboro Christian Church.
