Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring.

The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page.

They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom.

The owners say there will lighting, and the space will also be available for private parties.

They say more information is to come.

