Mt. Vernon Police Dept. reporting fake money in area

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department is warning people about fake money circulating in the area.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the police department has been receiving complaints about counterfeit $100 bills.

They are asking that everyone be on the lookout for them.

Police say they’ve seen something similar to the one below. These fake bills are usually used in films with words printed on the front saying, “For motion picture use only.”

