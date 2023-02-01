Polar Plunge
Mt. Vernon Police Dept. reporting fake money in area

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department is warning people about fake money circulating in the area.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the police department has been receiving complaints about counterfeit $100 bills.

They are asking that everyone be on the lookout for them.

Police say they’ve seen something similar to the one below. These fake bills are usually used in films with words printed on the front saying, “For motion picture use only.”

