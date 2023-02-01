Polar Plunge
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in a bathroom is sentenced

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who pled guilty of taking pictures of children in a bathroom has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, Jacob Carl Butler was sentenced on multiple counts of attempted child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and voyeurism.

Butler pleaded guilty back in November.

Officials say Butler’s actions were discovered when a child saw him taking pictures of them in the bathroom.

A resulting investigation, officials say, led to evidence that Butler had done the same to other children.

Between all of his charges, Butler was sentenced to a total of 78 years in prison.

