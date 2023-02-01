Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several theft charges, after police say he’s responsible for several catalytic converter thefts.

The affidavit for 35-year-old Matthew Gunn shows he’s accused of a theft early last month at the Dream Center on Morgan Ave.

They say he’s seen on camera.

A few days later, officers say Gunn was involved in a crash and cited for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.

A few days after that, police say he’s spotted on camera during catalytic converter thefts at Golden Living Center on First Avenue and a home on W. Iowa Street.

A couple days later, officers say they pulled Gunn over for having false plates.

Their investigation let them to a recycling center in Owensboro, where they say there had been 25 transactions with Matthew Gun for catalytic converters.

They say he had received more than $5,000 for 31 catalytic converters.

Police say more theft reports came in from victims in the area of First Avenue.

In the meantime, police say Gunn sold more converters to the recycling center, making it total of 34.

Officers say they were able to match four of those converters with four of the victims in Evansville.

They say the estimated cost to replace it in just one vehicle was more than $3,600.

Gunn was then arrested and taken to jail.

