Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather.

Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned.

The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N.

Police say there was also a secondary accident in the area.

Our 14 News crew spoke with Kentucky State Police as they discussed how they are handling the road conditions and slide-offs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.