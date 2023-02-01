Polar Plunge
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs

Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather.

Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned.

The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N.

Police say there was also a secondary accident in the area.

Our 14 News crew spoke with Kentucky State Police as they discussed how they are handling the road conditions and slide-offs.

