Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather.
Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned.
The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N.
Police say there was also a secondary accident in the area.
Our 14 News crew spoke with Kentucky State Police as they discussed how they are handling the road conditions and slide-offs.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.