First democratic candidate since 2015 files for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The race for Mayor of Evansville officially has a democratic candidate.

Stephanie Terry filed Tuesday at the Election Office where she formally began her candidacy.

14 News has known since Friday that Stephanie Terry was going to be running, but today makes that official.

Our 14 News crew had the opportunity to hear her first speech and talk to her a bit afterwards about what her plans are and why she’s running.

Terry says her main focuses are improving education, working on public safety by addressing poverty and mental illness, providing support to small business, and improving equity and diversity throughout the city. She also wants to improve the sidewalks.

Terry is the first the democratic candidate to run for mayor since 2015.

Our crew asked her why she felt now was the time to run.

“Number one I think the opportunity has presented itself,” says Terry. “I definitely think this year a woman is going to take that office. I think that’s going to be something that again that’s historic and an opportunity again for fresh perspective to lead the city.”

The other declared candidates are Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher.

Gabe Whitley was going to run, but he has since withdrawn from the race

