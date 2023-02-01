Polar Plunge
Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads.

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.

Dubois County has received $84,000.

This money will be used in Dubois County to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

