Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads.

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.

Dubois County has received $84,000.

This money will be used in Dubois County to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.