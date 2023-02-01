Dry with a slow warming trend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned to the Tri-State on Wednesday as temperatures rose to near freezing. Icy streets and sidewalks began to melt, but will likely refreeze Wednesday night as temperatures fall back into the teens. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 40s, which will accelerate melting of any remaining ice. Lows Friday morning will drop to near 20, and highs will stop near freezing. Dry and sunny over the weekend with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. We may hit the lower 60s on Monday, then ease back into the middle 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

