EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm emergency crews are responding to a house fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville.

Dispatch says those calls came in around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to drivers, flames and heavy smoke could be seen from the Lloyd Expressway.

