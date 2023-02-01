Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm emergency crews are responding to a house fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville.

Dispatch says those calls came in around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to drivers, flames and heavy smoke could be seen from the Lloyd Expressway.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
Truck slides into Ohio River in Mt. Vernon
No one hurt in Mt. Vernon water rescue
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
42-year-old Tarone Johnson
Man arrested for shooting gun inside Evansville bar, reports show

Latest News

2/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.
EFD battling house fire on W. Illinois St.
2/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
2/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in a bathroom sentenced
Man who pled guilty to taking photos of children in bathroom sentenced