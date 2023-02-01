City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl.

Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary.

“It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the community,” said Clay Gillham, events and communications coordinator for the chamber, “but with the continued growth and development we are seeing, there’s never been a better time to give folks the chance to get out and enjoy all that Downtown Henderson has to offer, and this is the perfect event to do just that!”

The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12-5 p.m.

