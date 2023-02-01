Brighter Skies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many secondary and rural roads remain ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute as morning temps remain below freezing in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Thursday night, partly cloudy with lows in the high teens.

Friday, sunny, windy, and colder as high temps only reach the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.