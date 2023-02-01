Polar Plunge
Black History Month Unity Choir to perform at Old National Events Plaza

Old National Events Plaza announces Broadway in Evansville 2021-2022 season
Old National Events Plaza(tcw-wfie)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under the leadership of Rev. James Hamler and Ms. Kandace Hinton, the Evansville African American Museum will present the Black History Month Unity Choir 2023.

This regional mass choir will hold a concert at Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust St, Evansville, IN 47708) on Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m.

Organizers say the Black History Month Unity Choir 2023 will tap into the rich history of mass choirs in Evansville and highlight the unity within our community.

They say it builds on the foundation of community-wide choir events that started as far back as the early 1970s.

The choir will go on a journey through the history of Gospel music, from its roots in Spirituals all the way to Modern Gospel.

Officials say thanks to sponsors, there is no charge for the concert, and everyone is welcome. They say an offering will be taken during the concert that will benefit children’s programming at the Evansville African American Museum.

Everyone is welcome to join the unity choir. Choir rehearsals will be on February 15, 16 & 17 at 6 p.m. at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church (867 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713).

Volunteers for greeting and collecting offering are also needed.

Registration and attendance at rehearsals are required for all choir members.

More information and the choir registration form can be found at unityconcertevv.com

