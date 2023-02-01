Polar Plunge
Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Beyoncé is going on tour.

Beyoncé announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Stockholm in May before hitting other cities in Europe.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto.

The first U.S. tour date is July 12 in Philadelphia. The tour ends in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé's seventh album, “Renaissance,” dropped in July.

