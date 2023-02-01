Applications being accepted for ‘Project: Safe Neighborhoods’ grant
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Applications are now being accepted for the “Project: Safe Neighborhoods” grant funding for the western district of Kentucky.
This grant will be to help organizations reduce violent crime and gun violence.
The program has more than $489,000 to award in the Western District.
Applications must be submitted no later than February 24.
