Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams

Amount lost typically ranges from $500 - $1,200 per victim
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported $2.3 Billion lost to imposter scams in 2021, an almost 100% increase over 2020. According to the AARP, one type of imposter scam currently trending is the “do me a favor” scam.

Amy Nofziger with the AARP Fraud Watch Network said the scam starts when fraudsters contact you pretending to be an acquaintance in need of a quick favor. Nofziger said the scammer will ask you to buy a gift card and send them images of the front and back of the card. However, once you send the pictures, the money is gone and you have no way to get it back.

Nofziger reported that they have received examples of fraudsters pretending to be friends, church members, business acquaintances, and others.

“Oftentimes, the criminals will mimic the email address—but one letter off,” she said. “But again, we’re so hurried that we’re not paying attention to it. Or they might’ve even hacked into that person’s email account.”

Nofziger said the amount of money lost ranges between $500 to $1,200, but it’s hard to tell the full scale of this scam because this is an underreported crime.

She offered several tips to avoid this scam:

  • Listen to your gut: if it doesn’t feel right, research before you act.
  • Look carefully at email addresses to make sure they are accurate and not just a letter of two different from the actual email
  • Call the person contacting you and ask them if the request is real
  • Be very suspicious of any urgent request

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work several slide-offs in Gibson Co.
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
Truck slides into Ohio River in Mt. Vernon
No one hurt in Mt. Vernon water rescue
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
42-year-old Tarone Johnson
Man arrested for shooting gun inside Evansville bar, reports show

Latest News

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
Ark Crisis Children’s Center
Renovations almost complete after pipe burst at Ark Crisis Children’s Center