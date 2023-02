OHIO CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County were called to a seven vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

They shared photos around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies say it’s on US 231 S at the Ohio Co./Butler Co. line.

They say the road is shut down.

Officials are urging drivers to be careful. They say the roads are hazardous.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.