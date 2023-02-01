$16 million investment, 25 new jobs coming to Christian Co.

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear has announced an expansion in Hopkinsville for White Drive Motors & Steering, a manufacturer of orbital motors and hydraulic steering units.

He says there will be an addition to their facility in Christian County, creating 25 full-time jobs with a nearly $16 million investment.

“White Drive Motors & Steering is a great example of a company fully committed to serving its community and the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky is experiencing its best two-year period for economic development growth in state history because companies like White Drive Motors & Steering continue to believe in our workforce and resources. I want to thank the company’s leadership and am excited to see this expansion to their Hopkinsville facility bring even greater success.”

The project is moving production of the gearset, known as “the heart of the unit,” to Kentucky, transferring the company’s intended production operations from Parchim, Germany, to Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville. The project includes a nearly 13,000-square-foot expansion to the existing 124,000-square-foot Christian County facility.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based agreement can provide up to $475,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of at least $10.19 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 25 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $34 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, White can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

