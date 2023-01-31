Polar Plunge
Witness describes EFD’s rescue of man from Kennedy Tower Apartments balcony

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In downtown Evansville Saturday night, an apartment building caught fire on Martin Luther King Jr.

Anna McCray, who lives on the fifth floor of the Kennedy Tower Apartments was home Saturday night, when the fire alarm went off.

“The people that lived on seventh, they were running for their life,” said McCray. “Because as I understood, they said the smoke was up and then the smoke started to drop. And when the smoke drops so fast, you know, you only got crawl space.

Division Chief Mike Larson says a man living on the top floor became trapped on the balcony, and crews used ladders to bring him to safety.

McCray said she watched firefighters piggy backed the man off the balcony.

“He’s not a small man, he’s a heavy man and they had to piggy back him.” said McCray.

McCray says witnessing the response makes her even more grateful to have such wonderful first responders.

“There are a bunch of great guys down there, they always respond before the ambulance can get here every time they come out I say here come the finest, because they are,” said McCray.

Division Chief Mike Larson says the fire was out within 30 minutes of the call.

As for the man who was hurt, Larson says he has second and third degree burns and was taken to a burn center in Louisville.

McCray says she plans to hold a prayer vigil for him.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

