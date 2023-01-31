EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 a.m. Difficult driving conditions can be expected this morning due to ice and sleet covered roads. Cloudy and cold with lingering sleet and freezing rain early as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Tonight, cloudy with scattered snow early as lows drop into the teens.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb above freezing into the mid-30s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy as lows temps drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday, cloudy to mostly cloudy and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 40s.

