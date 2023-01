POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called to a car in the water at the Mt. Vernon riverfront.

It happened before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a tow truck slide down the hill trying to pull the car out.

People are asked to avoid the area.

We’ll keep you updated.

